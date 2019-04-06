Late goals by Mohamed Salah and Jordan Henderson earned Liverpool a crucial 3-1 victory at Southampton to move them back to the top of the Premier League on Friday.

Locked at 1-1 Liverpool were laying siege to the Southampton goal but it was Salah, who had not scored for eight games, who provided the moment of magic they desperately required in the 80th minute, racing away to score a majestic solo goal.

It was Salah’s 50th Premier League goal for Liverpool and six minutes later Henderson, on as a substitute, wrapped it up with a close-range finish.

Shane Long had made it a nail-biting night for Liverpool’s massed ranks of supporters when he fired relegation-threatened Southampton ahead in the ninth minute.

But Liverpool recovered from a surprisingly sluggish start and Naby Keita’s header, his first goal for the club, levelled the scores before halftime.

Victory lifted Liverpool to 82 points from 33 games, with City on 80 from 32.

“It was very big. Every game is massive. We’ve got to win every game. I thought we showed great character in the first half,” Henderson told Sky Sports. “It was a big performance in the second half and a big result.”

Liverpool needed a stoppage-time winner to beat Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 at Anfield last weekend and they were forced to do things the hard way again at St Mary’s.