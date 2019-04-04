Four days after the UN said there were signs that Libya’s two rival leaders may solve their dispute over control of the army, Eastern Libyan forces loyal to General Khalifa Haftar warned they would “liberate the homeland from terrorism”. In response, Libya's internationally-recognised government in Tripoli has declared a military alert.

A brief skirmish between rival sides was reported on Wednesday after Haftar’s troops moved west. The face-off came just weeks ahead of a UN-sponsored conference on April 12 aimed at breaking Libya’s political deadlock.

What does Haftar’s move mean?

With the UN-backed government in Tripoli and a parallel administration based in Tobruk, allied to Haftar, Libya has been in a crisis since the overthrow of Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.

Having returned to Libya upon the toppling of Gaddafi, Haftar became a major player in the country as he captured large swathes in Libya with the ultimate aim of capturingTripoli.

Belal Bellali, a Libyan-British human rights lawyer and activist told TRT World that despite being one of the biggest receivers of foreign military aid, Haftar had virtually no presence on the front lines when he first returned to Libya in 2011.

“Many at the time said that Haftar was ‘preparing for after the revolution’. They recognised back then his desire for power,” he said.

Backed by Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, and France, Haftar’s Libyan National Army (LNA) controls the east and has recently expanded to southern Libya.

Haftar has been rejecting the transnational Government of National Accord (GNA) which was formed as part of a UN-brokered process laid out in the 2015 Libyan Political Process. Before that, the Tobruk-based government was the internationally-recognised ruling power in the country.

A political reconciliation between the rivals would pave the way for the country’s long-delayed elections.

In February, the LNA started an offensive to take the control of a pumping substation for the El Sharara oil field. Controlling the oil fields in El Sharara is widely seen as a bargaining chip ahead of the elections.

Why does Haftar not coming to the terms of reconciliation?

Bellali says that for Haftar to reach an agreement with GNA it would mean a compromise - a return to a civil society and ultimately elections.