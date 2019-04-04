Celine Dion is ending her Las Vegas residency soon, but the superstar singer will keep herself busy by releasing new music and embarking on a world tour later this year.

Dion told a packed venue Wednesday that she will kick off her Courage World Tour in Quebec City, Canada, on September 18, and will make stops in more than 50 cities, including Miami, Los Angeles, Montreal, Chicago and Brooklyn.

Dion said the album, also called “Courage,” will be released “roughly in November.” She did not give dates for the rest of the world.

"It's going to be the Celine that you know," she said of the upcoming album. "Celine at 51. The Celine that you know. The Celine with producers and writers she's worked with. It's the Celine with new producers and new songwriters. ... The sound will change a little bit, and music changes. But I will always remain who I am."

Dion performed a few songs including "I'm Alive" and the "Titanic" anthem song "My Heart Will Go On" after making the announcement during a special fan event at the Theatre at Ace Hotel in downtown Los Angeles. She started the event with a video of her hitching a ride from Vegas to Los Angeles after her truck broke down.