At the beginning of 2017, the Hamburg Regional Court issued a temporary injunction prohibiting Der Spiegel, a renowned German magazine, from publishing articles on tax avoidance by football stars Cristiano Ronaldo and Jose Mourinho.

Under the regional court, the press chamber had decided that Spiegel had to immediately delete its title stories about Cristiano Ronaldo’s and Jose Mourinho’s windy tax avoidance manoeuvres from its online archives and was not allowed to republish or circulate them in any other way. In the event of violation, Spiegel was threatened with a fine of up to 250,000 euros ($281,007), according to German federal law.

The texts were part of the Football Leaks coverage, in which the Spiegel uncovered financial machinations in worldwide professional football. Now the magazine was able to win the legal battle over the so-called football leaks.

Law firm of Ronaldo withdraws motion

On Tuesday the judge at the Higher Regional Court of Hamburg declared that he wanted "to follow the defendant's application with reservations," according to the Spiegel. The law firm Schertz Bergmann, which was engaged by the Spanish law firm Senn Ferrero for the legal dispute in Hamburg, then withdrew its application for an injunction.

Still, a complaint of the Kanzlei Senn Ferrero for omission of the reporting is pending in Hamburg after the summary proceedings now in the main procedure for the court case. Senn Ferrero's clients included Ronaldo and Mesut Ozil, among others.

Consequences for Ronaldo

Following reports in Spain, Ronaldo was charged with suspicion of tax evasion and sentenced to two years in prison, suspended on probation. The footballer also paid some 20 million euros ($22,481,944) to the Spanish Treasury. The tax office asked Mesut Ozil to pay a fine of 790,000 euros ($888,047) and two million euros ($2,248,085) in arrears.