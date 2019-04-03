Oklahoma City Thunder star Russell Westbrook posted an astonishing triple-double of 20 points, 20 rebounds, and 21 assists on Tuesday in another historic display of all-around excellence.

Westbrook was already closing in on a third straight season averaging a triple-double, achieving double digits in three key statistical categories in a game.

In the 2016-17 season, he set the record for most triple-doubles in a season with 42, averaging a triple-double in that campaign and again last season.

With his performance on Tuesday in a 119-103 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers, he joined NBA icon Wilt Chamberlain as the only other player in NBA history to post a triple-double of at least 20 points, 20 rebounds, and 20 assists.

Chamberlain did it in 1968, when he had 22 points, 25 rebounds and 21 assists in a game for the Philadelphia 76ers against Detroit.

Westbrook dedicated his performance to slain rapper Nipsey Hussle, who was gunned down on Sunday in Los Angeles.