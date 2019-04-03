The Canterbury Crusaders said on Wednesday they have tasked a research company with carrying out an independent review of their branding and team name in the wake of last month's terrorist attack on two mosques in Christchurch that left 50 people dead.

The Crusaders name and branding, with a sword-wielding knight as the team's logo, has been questioned as to its appropriateness given its potential link to the medieval religious wars between Christians and Muslims.

The Crusaders, the most successful team in the southern hemisphere's Super Rugby competition with nine titles, said any potential changes would be in place for the 2020 season.

"This is an event that rocked our community and brought some important issues to the fore," Crusaders Chief Executive Colin Mansbridge said in a statement.

"One of the contentious issues that has been brought up in the aftermath of the Christchurch attacks is the name of our rugby team - the Crusaders.

"We are treating the question around the appropriateness of our brand extremely seriously. We are committed to undertaking a thorough process, taking into account all relevant opinions and, most importantly, we are committed to doing the right thing."