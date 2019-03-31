Beyonce was named 'Entertainer of the Year' at the 50th annual NAACP Image Awards that highlighted works by entertainers and writers of colour.

After Beyonce accepted the award Saturday night, the superstar paid homage to the people who were nominated in the same category as her.

She beat out Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James, Regina King, Chadwick Boseman and director Ryan Coogler.

"Regina King, I love you so much. You taught us patience, persistence and how to be masterful in your craft. Chadwick Boseman is teaching children to dream and to be seen as kings. LeBron James has taught us the strength of all forms, leading by example and providing education to our kids. Ryan Coogler tells our stories in a way that celebrates our history and proves we do have power."

Beyonce added: "I'm honored to be included among all of you, and to be a part of a vital and thriving community. Thank you to the NAACP."

The awards ceremony aired live on TV One at the Dolby Theatre, the same venue that hosts the Academy Awards.

Jay-Z received the President's Award for the rapper's public service achievements. He was recognised for his efforts through his Shawn Carter Foundation and serving as co-founder of the REFORM Alliance.