Nico Schulz's 90th-minute winner fired Germany to a dramatic 3-2 victory over the Netherlands in their opening Euro 2020 qualifier on Sunday, lifting the pressure off coach Joachim Loew.

It was Germany's first win in a competitive game since last year's World Cup, and came after a game in which Loew's side showed strength and fragility in equal measure.

The Germans were magnificent in the first 45 minutes in Amsterdam, but were outplayed in the second half as the Dutch came back from 2-0 down against their rivals for the second time since November.

Yet Schulz prodded in a last-gasp winner against the run of play to hand Germany the win. "The win will do us a lot of good, it is great for us as a team," Schulz told RTL.

Loew praised his team's fighting spirit after a rollercoaster evening.

"We played really well in the first half, but in the second half we weren't really on the same level," the Germany coach said.

"I was impressed by hard how the team fought, and how they kept on believing until the end. Full credit to them."

Germany burst out of the blocks and Dutch goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen had to beat away a fierce shot from Serge Gnabry after just two minutes.

With a quarter of an hour gone, the visitors took a deserved lead when Schulz burst up the left wing and found Leroy Sane with a low cross.