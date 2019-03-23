Serena Williams made another sudden tournament exit, this time blaming a previously undisclosed left knee injury.

Williams withdrew Saturday from the Miami Open, an unexpected move because she showed no signs of injury while winning her opening match a day earlier against Rebecca Peterson, 6-3, 1-6, 6-1.

Williams didn't mention any problems with the knee during a news conference after the match, and the WTA had no information regarding when she was hurt. She wasn't scheduled to play Saturday.

Her stay at the tournament was also brief last year when she lost.

Friday's match was Williams' first since she retired at Indian Wells two weeks ago because of a viral illness.