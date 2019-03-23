POLITICS
1 MIN READ
Tanzanian inventor creates local car alarm system
A $150-cost technology founded by a young Tanzanian investor helps to stop a wave of car thefts, which are fueled by the black market for stolen parts in the country.
Tanzanian inventor creates local car alarm system
Saleh Ally and his team have already installed the alarm system he invented in more than 200 cars in Tanzania. / TRTWorld
Tuncay ŞahinTuncay Şahin
March 23, 2019

A young inventor has created Tanzania's first locally-made car alarm system. 

Some say that the system could help stop a wave of car thefts, which are fueled by the black market for stolen parts. 

The system uses sensor and microchip technology and costs $150 and it alerts the owner with a call, if the car is tampered with or stolen.

RECOMMENDED

"The system allows the driver to be assured that his or her vehicle is safe and secure all the time," Saleh Ally who invented the technology. 

TRT World's Daniel Kijo reports from Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Türkiye rises as major global producer of olive oil and table olives
Russian and Ukrainian negotiators enter second day of peace talks under US plan
Trump administration considers naval blockade to halt Cuban oil imports — report
In photos: Buying frenzy as 15 US states declare emergency ahead of 'historic' winter storm
Israeli troops kill Palestinian man in occupied West Bank and seize his body
First round of US-brokered Russia-Ukraine talks ends in UAE
Türkiye signals readiness to deploy troops to Gaza despite Israeli opposition
'History is on our side': Minnesota grinds to halt as state stages historic anti-ICE strike
Zelenskyy seeks Russian 'answers' as trilateral talks expand in UAE
Wedding blast kills at least five in Pakistan, police suspect suicide bombing
UN Human Rights Council approves probe into Iran protest crackdown
Syria declares health emergency over in Aleppo, Raqqa after army gains ground
Erdogan, top diplomats from Balkan countries discuss ties, regional issues
Uganda detains 2,000 after disputed vote, 30 killed: army
Albanese warns Israeli UNRWA demolition signals wider attack on UN system