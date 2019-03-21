POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Christianity is not 'peaceful' - UK denies asylum to convert
The Independent newspaper is reporting the case of an Iranian who has been denied asylum in the UK because his conversion to Christianity and claim of its peaceful character is at odds with violent imagery in the Bible.
Christianity is not 'peaceful' - UK denies asylum to convert
When contacted by The Independent, the UK Home Office said the letter was “not in accordance” with its policy approach to claims based on religious persecution, and said it was working to improve the training provided to decision-makers on religious conversion.
By John Jirik
March 21, 2019

The UK Home Office is reported to have refused asylum to a Christian convert by quoting Bible passages which it says prove Christianity is not a peaceful religion.

The Independent newspaper is reporting the story of an Iranian national who claimed asylum in 2016 and converted to Christianity because he thought it was a "peaceful" faith.

However, the Home Office demurred, sending him a refusal letter referencing the Bible. The letter said the book of Revelations – the final book of the Bible – is “filled with imagery of revenge, destruction, death and violence,” and cites six excerpts from it.

It then states: “These examples are inconsistent with your claim that you converted to Christianity after discovering it is a ‘peaceful’ religion, as opposed to Islam which contains violence, rage and revenge.”

RECOMMENDED

The Independent contacted the Home Office, which said the letter was “not in accordance” with its policy approach to claims based on religious persecution. It also said it was working to improve the training provided to decision-makers on religious conversion.

Nathan Stevens, the asylum seeker’s caseworker, tweeted: “I’ve seen a lot over the years, but even I was genuinely shocked to read this unbelievably offensive diatribe being used to justify a refusal of asylum."

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye rises as major global producer of olive oil and table olives
Russian and Ukrainian negotiators enter second day of peace talks under US plan
Trump administration considers naval blockade to halt Cuban oil imports — report
In photos: Buying frenzy as 15 US states declare emergency ahead of 'historic' winter storm
Israeli troops kill Palestinian man in occupied West Bank and seize his body
First round of US-brokered Russia-Ukraine talks ends in UAE
Türkiye signals readiness to deploy troops to Gaza despite Israeli opposition
'History is on our side': Minnesota grinds to halt as state stages historic anti-ICE strike
Zelenskyy seeks Russian 'answers' as trilateral talks expand in UAE
Wedding blast kills at least five in Pakistan, police suspect suicide bombing
UN Human Rights Council approves probe into Iran protest crackdown
Syria declares health emergency over in Aleppo, Raqqa after army gains ground
Erdogan, top diplomats from Balkan countries discuss ties, regional issues
Uganda detains 2,000 after disputed vote, 30 killed: army
Albanese warns Israeli UNRWA demolition signals wider attack on UN system