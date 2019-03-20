From bento boxes to individually wrapped bananas, plastic reigns supreme in Japan. But amid global concern about single-use waste, new legislation could help end the country's love affair with plastic.

But the country's own record on single-use plastic is hardly exemplary: Japan generates more plastic packaging waste per capita than any other country except the United States, according to the UN.

"We believe there is room to reduce that volume and we are now considering ways to do that," said Kentaro Doi, director of plastic waste strategy at Japan's environment ministry.

In 2018, Japan's government unveiled a proposal to start tackling the issue, with the goal of reducing the country's 9.4 million tonnes of plastic waste a year by 25 percent by 2030.

A key part of the proposal is to require businesses to charge for plastic bags -- a measure that has been already been widely adopted around the world.

"What we are going to do is to put a value on it...

we would like people to think about whether it is really necessary to use them," Doi told AFP.

But government officials acknowledge Japan is coming to the issue late -- dozens of countries already require businesses to charge for plastic bags, and many have banned their use outright.

"Other countries were ahead of us," concedes Doi, adding that the policy in Japan "will be introduced in 2020, at the earliest."

'Pay a little bit'

So far, the proposals also lack any specific measures on limiting other types of single-use plastic waste, such as straws or cups.

With the national government moving slowly, local governments and businesses in Japan have in some cases taken up the mantle themselves.

The town of Kamikatsu near Kyoto has set a goal of zero plastic waste by 2020, while Kyoto city has long required large retailers to charge for plastic bags.

At a supermarket in Makuhari, east of Tokyo, customers line up with their groceries and reusable shopping bags.

The store belongs to the Aeon group, which since November 2013 has been charging customers for plastic bags at all 1,631 of its larg e supermarkets.

"Most customers understand the purpose of it and bring their own bags, and if they forget to, they are willing to pay a little bit for a plastic one," said Haruko Kanamaru, division manager of Aeon's corporate social responsibility unit.