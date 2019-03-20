CULTURE
2 MIN READ
Dragons, politicians go up in flames in Spain's fiery festival
The festival, during which hundreds of intricate 'ninots', the Valencian name for papier-mâché dolls, are brought into the streets and then burned on the last day, is a centuries-old tradition honouring St Joseph, the patron saint of carpenters.
Dragons, politicians go up in flames in Spain's fiery festival
Figures of a Fallas monument burn during the finale of the Fallas festival, which welcomes Spring and commemorates Saint Joseph's Day, in Valencia early March 20, 2019. / Reuters
March 20, 2019

Valencia's Las Fallas festival lit up on the early hours of Wednesday the Mediterranean sky with fireworks and flames from blazing sculptures of all shapes and sizes - beautiful amazons, fairytale dragons and cartoonish effigies of politicians such as US President Donald Trump.

The themed dolls and doll sets, some as big as a four-story building, are made by groups of artisans and cost hundreds of thousands of euros to produce.

In 2016 UNESCO, recognised Las Fallas as an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

The themes vary from musicals and magic to hot social and political issues, with the current edition featuring women's rights, the global rise of populism and the far right or Catalonia's bid to gain independence from Spain.

In one ensemble, a sculpture of Trump wearing nothing but a cowboy hat appeared alongside equally naked Adol f Hitler, Joseph Stalin and Spain's former dictator, Francisco Franco.

RECOMMENDED

The divisive planned removal of Franco's body from a state mausoleum also merited comic references. Spain's Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez was pictured as a prince waking "Sleeping Beauty" Franco from his tomb.

In another, a grinning Sanchez flies a government jet in an allusion to allegations that he used one for private trips.

Each year, members of the public vote on their favourite sculptures to save the best two from the final bonfire called "Cremà".

The festival is believed to have originated from pagan rituals marking the end of winter. 

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Syrian Army says YPG terror group bringing PKK reinforcements from Iraq
WHO chief says reasons US gave for withdrawal 'untrue', warns move will make world less safe
Trump calls on Minnesota to allow ICE raids after fatal shooting of Alex Pretti in Minneapolis
Syria extends ceasefire with YPG terror group by 15 days
Türkiye's intelligence chief meets Hamas delegation in Istanbul
Iraq's largest political bloc nominates Nouri al Maliki for PM post
As truce with YPG expires, Syria mulls future course
Trump goes into firefighting mode over NATO comments, praises 'brave' UK troops
ICE agents shoot dead US citizen, ICU nurse Alex Pretti, in Minneapolis
Trump boasts of 'secret' weapon to abduct Maduro, claims US 'took' Venezuelan oil
Syria begins oil extraction from fields retaken from YPG terrorists
Trump, Carney duel continues as US president threatens Canada with 100% tariff
Scotland replaces Bangladesh in T20 World Cup after Dhaka refuses to play in 'unsafe' India
Israel kills two Palestinian children in Gaza
Ukraine, Russia and US conclude second round of trilateral talks in UAE