POLITICS
3 MIN READ
Britain's biggest bronze statue crosses land and sea to reach new home
The seven-metre-high figure, titled “Messenger,” was created by 44-year-old sculptor Joseph Hillier as part of a wider regeneration project for the southwest English city.
Britain's biggest bronze statue crosses land and sea to reach new home
Britain's largest bronze sculpture "Messenger" is driven to Plymouth Theatre Royal through the city centre in Plymouth, Britain on March 18, 2019. / Reuters
By Mazhar Ali
March 18, 2019

Britain’s largest bronze sculpture – a giant figure of a crouching woman – glided into its new home in the coastal city of Plymouth on Monday, bolted onto the back of a sea barge. 

The seven-metre (23 ft) high artwork, showing an actress poised to leap into action, crossed the waters of Plymouth Sound and landed at the city’s Millbay Docks, dwarfing the hard-hatted crewmen below who did not even make it up to her knee.

The statue was hoisted onto a flatbed lorry and crowds cheered as it was driven at walking pace to its spot outside the Theatre Royal Plymouth. 

The figure, titled “Messenger,” was created by 44-year-old sculptor Joseph Hillier as part of a wider regeneration project for the southwest English city.

RECOMMENDED

Hillier, who was born in the neighbouring county of Cornwall, said he was working with a group of actors when he saw one strike the pose during a pause in a fight scene.

“If you walk around London, or any major city, there is lots of statuary of men on horseback, of men on podiums. This woman is very much on the ground, with a very dynamic pose, lots of diagonal lines, ready to take on that history.”

The statue was cast in a foundry in Wales and driven, in parts, 435 km to Plymouth Naval Base, where it was assembled. It had to make the last leg of the journey by sea as it was too tall to get under motorway bridges.

The theatre, which commissioned it, said it wanted to create a landmark that would embody the creativity in Plymouth and in the theatre and “create a renewed pride in the city and sense of optimism in its future.”

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Syrian Army says YPG terror group bringing PKK reinforcements from Iraq
WHO chief says reasons US gave for withdrawal 'untrue', warns move will make world less safe
Trump calls on Minnesota to allow ICE raids after fatal shooting of Alex Pretti in Minneapolis
Syria extends ceasefire with YPG terror group by 15 days
Türkiye's intelligence chief meets Hamas delegation in Istanbul
Iraq's largest political bloc nominates Nouri al Maliki for PM post
As truce with YPG expires, Syria mulls future course
Trump goes into firefighting mode over NATO comments, praises 'brave' UK troops
ICE agents shoot dead US citizen, ICU nurse Alex Pretti, in Minneapolis
Trump boasts of 'secret' weapon to abduct Maduro, claims US 'took' Venezuelan oil
Syria begins oil extraction from fields retaken from YPG terrorists
Trump, Carney duel continues as US president threatens Canada with 100% tariff
Scotland replaces Bangladesh in T20 World Cup after Dhaka refuses to play in 'unsafe' India
Israel kills two Palestinian children in Gaza
Ukraine, Russia and US conclude second round of trilateral talks in UAE