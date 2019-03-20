Aid workers rushed to rescue victims clinging to trees and crammed on rooftops Tuesday after a cyclone unleashed devastating floods in Mozambique, Zimbabwe and Malawi. More than 350 people were confirmed dead, hundreds were missing and thousands more were at risk.

In Mozambique, the rapidly rising floodwaters created "an inland ocean," endangering tens of thousands of families, aid workers said as they scrambled to rescue survivors and airdrop, food, water and blankets to survivors of Cyclone Idai.

"This is the worst humanitarian crisis in Mozambique's recent history," said Jamie LeSueur, head of response efforts for the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies.

TRT World's Liz Maddock reports.

It said 90 percent of the city of some 530,000 people and its surrounding area had been "damaged or destroyed."

"The situation is terrible. The scale of devastation is enormous," the IFRC's Jamie LeSueur was quoted as saying in the statement.

"Almost everything is destroyed. Communication lines have been completely cut and roads have been destroyed. Some affected communities are not accessible," he said.

'Biggest natural disaster' for Mozambique

Mozambique President Filipe Nyusi said the number of people killed in Cyclone Idai and recent flooding in Mozambique could rise to around 1,000.

The president told state broadcaster Radio Mocambique on Monday that while the number of people confirmed dead stood at 84, the scale of the disaster was "huge" and he had seen bodies floating in rivers while flying over the affected region.

A toll compiled on Monday by AFP from official sources puts the death toll in Mozambique at 73, including 55 in Beira alone, and 89 in Zimbabwe.

Mozambique's environment minister, Celso Correia, warned that the death tally would rise.

"I think this is the biggest natural disaster Mozambique has ever faced. Everything is destroyed," he said on Sunday night at Beira international airport, which reopened after being temporarily closed because of cyclone damage.