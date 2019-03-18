CULTURE
Syrian students look for return to peace through music
A local musician is trying to preserve his cultural values through music as Monday marks the one year anniversary since Afrin was liberated from the YPG terror group as part of Turkey's Operation Olive Branch.
Classes are held at their teacher's home a couple of times a week. / TRTWorld
March 18, 2019

One music teacher in Syria continued following his passion for music and started teaching again one month ago.

He says the improved security in the region and his children motivated him to take on other students.

Although Afrin has had a difficult history under YPG control, things have changed for the better.

The YPG is the Syrian branch of the PKK terror group that has waged a deadly armed campaign against the Turkish state for more than three decades claiming more than 40,000 lives.

Turkey, the US and the EU recognise the PKK as a terrorist organisation.

After Turkey and its allies in Syria liberated Afrin from the YPG, the area resident are now hopeful for what the future holds.

TRT World's Yasin Eken reports.

SOURCE:TRT World
