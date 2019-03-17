Canadian sensation Bianca Andreescu became the first wild card to win the WTA title at Indian Wells on Sunday with a gritty 6-4, 3-6, 6-4 victory over Wimbledon champion Angelique Kerber.

Andreescu, 18, shook off fatigue to topple the eighth-ranked German, who hasn't won a title since she beat Serena Williams in last year's Wimbledon final for her third Grand Slam crown.

Ranked 60th coming into the tournament, Andreescu is projected to rise 36 spots to 24th in the world with her first WTA title.

The Canadian overcame nerves, arm and leg issues in the final set Sunday to earn the first title of her fledgeling career.