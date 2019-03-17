POLITICS
3 MIN READ
Belgian pigeon flies high in €1.25 million auction
The prised racing pigeon Armando had been expected to break the previous record of €376,000, but he could easily triple the record with more than €1.25 million in an online auction.
Belgian pigeon flies high in €1.25 million auction
A cat looks at a group of pigeons as it eats from its bowl. / Reuters Archive
Tuncay ŞahinTuncay Şahin
March 17, 2019

A star racing pigeon named Armando has fetched a record €1.25 million ($1,4 million) in an online auction, Belgian media reported on Sunday.

The prized bird, Belgian's best long-distance racer of all time according to those in the know, was snapped up by a Chinese buyer for a princely sum that caused a flutter of excitement among fanciers.

Armando had been expected to break the previous record of 376,000 euros ($425,000) paid for a pigeon called Nadine, but not by such a wide margin.

"Earlier this week it became clear that Armando would be the most expensive pigeon ever sold in an online auction," wrote the specialist website Pigeon Paradise (Pipa.be).

"However, no one expected that the magical cap of a million euros would be pulverised," it added. The final amount was €1,252,000.

Pigeon Paradise did not say who had bought the pigeon, but according to the Belgian news agency Belga, it was a Chinese buyer who will no doubt use his new acquisition to breed other champions.

RECOMMENDED

Armando was just one of more than a hundred birds sold by respected Belgian breeder Joel Verschoot.

Verschoot's stable of pigeons is based in Ingelmunster, in the west of Belgium, and the online auction of his pigeons has been open for several weeks.

By Sunday, the family had sold 178 pigeons for around two million euros.

Homing pigeons are raced by releasing them sometimes hundreds of km from home, with the first back home winning.

Racing them is a tradition in Belgium, Britain, northern France, and the Netherlands, although it has been going into decline.

But interest from Asian buyers in recent years has given the practice a new lease of life.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Syrian Army says YPG terror group bringing PKK reinforcements from Iraq
WHO chief says reasons US gave for withdrawal 'untrue', warns move will make world less safe
Trump calls on Minnesota to allow ICE raids after fatal shooting of Alex Pretti in Minneapolis
Syria extends ceasefire with YPG terror group by 15 days
Türkiye's intelligence chief meets Hamas delegation in Istanbul
Iraq's largest political bloc nominates Nouri al Maliki for PM post
As truce with YPG expires, Syria mulls future course
Trump goes into firefighting mode over NATO comments, praises 'brave' UK troops
ICE agents shoot dead US citizen, ICU nurse Alex Pretti, in Minneapolis
Trump boasts of 'secret' weapon to abduct Maduro, claims US 'took' Venezuelan oil
Syria begins oil extraction from fields retaken from YPG terrorists
Trump, Carney duel continues as US president threatens Canada with 100% tariff
Scotland replaces Bangladesh in T20 World Cup after Dhaka refuses to play in 'unsafe' India
Israel kills two Palestinian children in Gaza
Ukraine, Russia and US conclude second round of trilateral talks in UAE