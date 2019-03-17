New York's $25 billion Hudson Yards development is open to the public, offering both basic daily life amenities and luxuries that have earned it the nickname "Manhattan's mini-city."

People lined up on Friday to climb the 2,500 steps to the top of a massive, honeycomb-shaped sculpture called Vessel — the visual centrepiece of a complex of high-rises on Manhattan's West Side with pricey commercial and residential space, plus about 100 shops and restaurants.

CNN's Anderson Cooper hosted the inaugural ceremony, joined by singer Andra Day, Democratic Senator Chuck Schumer and a lineup of New York business luminaries.

CNN will be a tenant at Hudson Yards along with its parent company, WarnerMedia. Other well-known corporate tenants include the BlackRock money manager, L'Oreal USA, Equinox and Coach.

Hudson Yards bills itself "the cultural centre of Manhattan's New West Side," and on its first day, the culture came in the form of familiar brands at the five-floor retail mall — from Dior, Fendi and Neiman Marcus to Uniqlo, Banana Republic and H&M. New employees being trained inside the shops got last-minute tips before customers arrived at noon. A hungry crowd packed the affordable Shake Shack, with a line winding out the door.