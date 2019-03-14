Less than a month before parliamentary elections, Israeli politicians are ramping up the rhetoric, and even strengthening their ties with unlikely allies, to project a tougher stance to the region and the world.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated on Wednesday that Israel had bolstered its relations with six Arab and Muslim nations, though he did not specify which countries.

Formally, however, Israel has had official diplomatic ties with Egypt and Jordan since 1979 and 1994 respectively. And in recent months, it has tried to generate a bond with countries in Africa, and openly tout formerly secret relations with Persian Gulf monarchies.

Netanyahu has also said that these ties send an “important message for the vision of peace – peace through strength.” The implication is that these countries are now willing to cooperate with Israel because they are not strong enough to fight it.

“There is no truth to that whatsoever,” argues author and editor of the Palestine Chronicle Ramzy Baroud.

“The countries that are currently in the process of normalising with Israel have never really been engaged in any military conflict with Israel in the first place. It makes no sense for them to submit to the power of Israel. That power never really applied to them in the first place.”

He adds, “they are normalising with Israel because they are under the illusion that Iran poses a greater threat to them and the status quo in the Middle East than Israel does. If anything, I think the Israeli-Arab normalisation at the moment is an expression of political desperation as opposed to a reflection of political strength.”

In his outreach to Africa, the Israeli prime minister paid a visit to Chadian President Idriss Deby in the capital N’djamena in January, where the two leaders spoke of signing deals in a joint press conference, but provided no further details. It was a follow-up to Deby’s visit to Israel last November.

Netanyahu also opened Israel’s first embassy in Rwanda just last month and expressed his hopes for building relations with Mali ahead of Israel’s elections on April 9.

These countries traditionally have had no prior ties with Israel. In fact, except for Rwanda, as Muslim-majority countries, their sensitivities gravitated towards the Palestinians. Additionally, Israel has a track record of treating its African Jewish residents as second-class citizens.

Meanwhile, earlier this week, former Israeli Defence Minister Moshe Ya’alon also said, “Today, at the present moment, in the meantime, there is not an Israeli-Arab conflict. There is an Israeli-Palestinian conflict.”