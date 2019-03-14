TRT World’s show Bigger Than Five, which looks into the changing world order, explores the question of America’s future as a global leader.

Some bitterness can be expected. The United States has played a dominant role in world affairs for nearly a century. And any reference to the contrary will be met with disagreement - especially by President Donald Trump’s supporters.

That’s exactly what happened during TRT World’s show Bigger Than Five when host Ghida Fakhry pressed Corey Lewandowski, Trump’s former campaign manager, to explain Washington’s contradictory economic and geopolitical policies.

As China cements foreign trade alliances and invests in artificial intelligence, the US would rather spend $21 billion on building a wall along its southern border with Mexico under that false premise of stopping crime.

“What we know for sure is that people come back and forth across the border illegally all the time... and they kill Americans,” Lewandowski said in defence of the wall that has become a major political issue in the US.

And what about China’s growing trade surplus with the US?

Lewandowski insists that Beijing steals America’s intellectual property to subsidise its companies, which then flood the US with their products.

“The reasons why their market is collapsing is because this president (Trump) has been tough on China for the first time in a generation.”

“We have a $500 billion trade deficit with China alone on a yearly basis. You know why? Because they don't give us access to their market.”

But many US companies, including technology giants Apple and Cisco, have willingly moved their production facilities to the Chinese heartland where trained workers are readily available.

Besides being sceptical about trade alliances, Trump wants to make it difficult for Chinese goods to enter the US market, denoting a shift in Washington's long-standing position as an upholder of free markets.

All of this is happening while the US is facing economic problems at home.