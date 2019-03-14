The verdict, in California Superior Court in Oakland, US, marks the latest defeat for the health care conglomerate facing more than 13,000 talcum powder-related lawsuits nationwide.

Johnson & Johnson said it would appeal, citing “serious procedural and evidentiary errors” in the course of the trial, saying lawyers for the woman had fundamentally failed to show its baby powder contains asbestos. The company did not provide further details of the alleged errors during the trial.

“We respect the legal process and reiterate that jury verdicts are not medical, scientific or regulatory conclusions about a product,” Johnson & Johnson said in a statement on Wednesday.

The New Brunswick, New Jersey-based company denies that its talcum powder causes cancer, saying numerous studies and tests by regulators worldwide have shown that its product is safe and asbestos-free.

The lawsuit was brought by Terry Leavitt, who said she used Johnson’s Baby Powder and Shower to Shower — another powder containing talc sold by the company in the past — in the 1960s and 1970s and was diagnosed with mesothelioma in 2017. It was the first of more than a dozen Johnson & Johnson powder cases scheduled for trial in 2019. The nine-week trial began on January 7 and included testimony from nearly a dozen experts on both sides.