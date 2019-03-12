Zidane also won a Liga title in 2017 among nine trophies before standing down having taken the club to the European summit but they have endured a miserable season in his absence, first sacking Julen Lopetegui and then Santiago Solari.

Real president Florentino Perez has turned again to Zidane, who stepped in for Rafa Benitez in 2016 and quickly guided the team to Champions League glory, but this time he will be without the club’s all-time top scorer Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Portugal forward’s departure in July to Juventus has had a big impact on Real this season while their other key players, like Marcelo, Isco and Gareth Bale, have struggled and Zidane has a big job on his hands as he prepares to shake things up.

“Things will change, in every way, we have to change things for the years to come,” he told a news conference on Monday at the Bernabeu. “Now the important thing is that I am back, and there is time to talk and see what needs to be done.”

President Florentino Perez explained that Zidane’s return was to help restore the club’s pride after a painful year.

“This season we have not got the results we wanted and our responsibility is to put into action the reaction the team needs,” he said at Zidane’s presentation.

The Frenchman must oversee a regeneration by using the young players Solari brought through, including 18-year-old forward Vinicius Junior, left back Sergio Reguilon and midfielder Marcos Llorente, as well as welcoming major new signings.

Chelsea’s Eden Hazard is likely to be a prime target, with the Belgium forward having previously spoken of his admiration for Zidane, who won the World Cup as a player with France.

“Everyone knows the respect I have for Zidane as a player but also as a manager, he was my idol,” Hazard once told Belgian TV. “To play under Zidane would be a dream.”