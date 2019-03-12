"Captain Marvel," the first Marvel superhero film with a female character in top billing, soared atop North American box offices in its debut weekend, with ticket sales of $153.4 million, industry watcher Exhibitor Relations said on Monday.

Added to the $302 million taken in internationally, the film's total of $455 million for the three-day weekend makes it the biggest opening ever for a female-fronted superhero film, the Hollywood Reporter said.

It is also the sixth highest global debut ever and the best domestic start for a superhero film since Marvel's "Black Panther" opened last year with $202 million, trade magazines said.

The film stars Brie Larson, winner of a 2016 Best Actress Oscar for "Room," as Carol Danvers, a former fighter pilot who gains superpowers in an accident and finds herself in the middle of a galactic conflict.

Also starring are Samuel L Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou, Annette Bening and Jude Law.

The film, which opened on International Women's Day, was co-directed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck.