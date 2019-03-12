CULTURE
3 MIN READ
'Captain Marvel' holds her own in North American opening
Marvel Studios' first female-fronted superhero movie, launched with $153 million domestically and $455 million globally, according to studio estimates. This makes it one of the biggest blockbusters ever led by a woman.
'Captain Marvel' holds her own in North American opening
Brie Larson stars as Carol Danvers, the pilot who becomes the vastly powerful Captain Marvel after the Earth is caught at the center of a galactic conflict in 1995. March 4, 2019. / Reuters
By Azaera Amza
March 12, 2019

"Captain Marvel," the first Marvel superhero film with a female character in top billing, soared atop North American box offices in its debut weekend, with ticket sales of $153.4 million, industry watcher Exhibitor Relations said on Monday.

Added to the $302 million taken in internationally, the film's total of $455 million for the three-day weekend makes it the biggest opening ever for a female-fronted superhero film, the Hollywood Reporter said.

It is also the sixth highest global debut ever and the best domestic start for a superhero film since Marvel's "Black Panther" opened last year with $202 million, trade magazines said.

The film stars Brie Larson, winner of a 2016 Best Actress Oscar for "Room," as Carol Danvers, a former fighter pilot who gains superpowers in an accident and finds herself in the middle of a galactic conflict. 

Also starring are Samuel L Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou, Annette Bening and Jude Law.

The film, which opened on International Women's Day, was co-directed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck.

RECOMMENDED

It soared to the top of ticket sales despite online misogynistic trolls who launched a coordinated attack against the film over the weekend by posting negative reviews.

Trailing light-years behind in second place, at $14.7 million, was Universal's "How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World," which had topped the North American box office for two straight weekends. 

The final instalment in the "Dragon" trilogy, voiced by Jay Baruchel, America Ferrera, Cate Blanchett and F Murray Abraham, tells the story of young Hiccup and his dragon Toothless on their quest to find a reputed dragon utopia.

In third, down one spot, was Lionsgate's "A Madea Family Funeral" from actor/director Tyler Perry. The latest comic chapter about the irreverent but caring elderly title character (played by Perry) earned $12.5 million. 

Fourth spot went to Warner Bros.' "The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part," at $3.9 million. Chris Pratt, Elizabeth Banks and Will Arnett voice the animated toys in a story of love and apocalypse in a plastic universe.

And in fifth was Fox's "Alita: Battle Angel" at $3.2 million. The sci-fi fantasy stars Rosa Salazar as a nearly human cyborg who has lost her memory.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Hamas shares location of Israeli soldier’s body with mediators under truce deal
Türkiye slams malicious 'Daesh support' allegations as baseless disinformation
Security guarantees from US for Ukraine are 100% ready: Zelenskyy
France detains Indian captain of suspected Russian 'shadow fleet' tanker
Israeli minister calls Trump’s 'Board of Peace' a 'bad plan', pushes for Gaza occupation
Somalia thanks Türkiye for unwavering support, cooperation
Mark Tully, who covered and survived Babri mosque demolition in India, dies
Khartoum mass graves point to RSF abuses in Sudan
Iraq calls transfer of Daesh detainees from Syria 'temporary'
Bangladesh slams India for allowing fugitive Hasina to speak publicly
Egypt urges Israel to withdraw from Gaza and reopen Rafah
Myanmar junta wraps election with ally poised to seal victory
Zelenskyy urges more air defence as Russian strikes cripple Kiev’s heating system
Israeli forces kill Palestinian, detain others in occupied West Bank
Rescuers race through deep mud as landslide toll rises in Indonesia