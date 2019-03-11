CULTURE
Russian Red Army choir performs concert of Turkish, Russian music in Turkey
Alexandrov Ensemble shows special attentiveness when performing for Turkish crowd, says orchestra's chief conductor.
Russian Alexandrou Alexandrou Choir gave Turkish and Russian concerts in Istanbul. / AA
Abdulaziz Ahmet YASARAbdulaziz Ahmet YASAR
March 11, 2019

Russia’s world-renowned choir and dance ensemble performed the Turkish National Anthem with the same feeling as it would the Russia’s, the orchestra's soloist said Monday.

"The Turkish National Anthem is a very powerful and beautiful [piece of] music," Vadim Ananyev told Anadolu Agency.

On March 11, Turks honor Mehmet Akif Ersoy, the poet who penned the anthem’s lyrics, 82 years after his passing.

The Red Army Choir, or the 'Alexandrov Ensemble' as it is officially called, met music lovers of all stripes in Istanbul as part of the 2019 Russian-Turkish Culture and Tourism Year activities.

Hosted by the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality, the choir performed in various halls with pieces including the Turkish Canakkale Ballad and Sevdan Olmasa (Were it not for your love).

Chief conductor and assistant director of the ensemble, Nikolay Kirillov said their orchestra always received special attention from Turkish audiences.

While underlining that they took every concert seriously and got prepared for every performance "with the same diligence," Kirillov said the group showed special attentiveness in their rehearsals before performing for a Turkish crowd.

"We are aware of the Turkish audience’s interest towards us," he said.

The Red Army Choir has performed three times in the last four days, with concerts planned for the coming three days before their departure.

Established in 1928 in the Central House of the Red Army, the Alexandrov Ensemble has a repertoire of over 2,000 musical pieces. The choir made its first appearance to boost the morale of Russian soldiers and the peoples of the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics during the early years of the Soviet Union.

