POLITICS
3 MIN READ
'Kanter uses NBA platform for propaganda of a terrorist leader' - Turkoglu
President of the Turkish Basketball Federation and former NBA star Hidayet "Hedo" Turkoglu spoke to ESPN about Enes Kanter, a supporter of Fetullah Terrorist Organisation (FETO).
'Kanter uses NBA platform for propaganda of a terrorist leader' - Turkoglu
Orlando Magic Hedo Turkoglu, of Turkey, second from left, J.J. Redick, second from right, and Rashard Lewis, right, celebrate after the Magic broke the NBA record for 3-point shots made in a game during the fourth quarter in an NBA basketball game against the Sacramento Kings in Sacramento, Calif., Tuesday, Jan. 13, 2009. / AP
By Selman Tecım
March 11, 2019

ESPN's award-winning Sunday morning sports magazine E:60 has aired a report, 'Enemy of the State,' exploring Enes Kanter’s relationship with the Turkish government.

Kanter is an NBA player who recently joined the Portland Trail Blazers after being waived by the New York Knicks in February. He is a supporter of the Fetullah Terrorist Organisation (FETO).

For the program, ESPN visited Turkey where they spoke to Hidayet "Hedo" Turkoglu to get the story most American audiences would not see.

Turkoglu, better known as 'Hedo' by fans, is a former NBA star who played fifteen seasons with several teams. Currently, he is president of the Turkish Basketball Federation and an adviser to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Turkoglu addressed Kanter's accusations, speaking to ESPN reporter Jeremy Schaap and producer Nicole Noren.

Kanter uses his NBA position as a "platform for the propaganda of a terrorist leader," Turkoglu said.

Turkoglu said he was speaking out about Kanter because he wanted the US television-watching public to understand how Turkey sees Kanter and Fetullah Gulen, the leader of FETO who is living in the US state of Pennsylvania despite repeated attempts by the Turkish government to extradite him to stand trial for his role in the failed July 15, 2016, in which 251 people were killed and thousands more were injured.

RECOMMENDED

In the following tweet, Kanter talks of visiting Gulen in Pennsylvania.

'Be careful'

Asked how Americans should view the spat between Kanter and the Turkish government Turkoglu said: "All I have to say to all my American fellows, be careful." Turkoglu also referred to Kanter's changing his surname to Gulen as evidence of his loyalty to the terrorist leader. 

In 2016, Kanter concluded a letter, "God take every second left of my life and give it to my dear hodja," a Turkish term of respect in reference to Gulen.

Related coverage:

Why is Enes Kanter on a crusade against Turkey?

Turkish NBA player linked to FETÖ changes surname to Gülen

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Iran executes man convicted of espionage for Mossad amid rising tensions with Israel
Top Malaysian football officials resign over foreign-born players scandal
North Korea tests heavy rocket launcher as Kim vows to expand nuclear deterrent
Gold climbs past $5,200 level while US dollar weakens
China approves first Nvidia H200 chip imports as Beijing recalibrates AI policy
South Korea's former first lady sentenced to prison for 20 months for corruption
Brazil declares 'superfood' acai a national fruit to fend off 'biopiracy'
Trump-backed businessman Nasry Asfura takes oath as president of Honduras
Private plane crash in western India kills Maharashtra deputy chief minister, four others
'Are we animals in the zoo?': Swiatek and other players demand privacy at Australian Open
Discovery in China reveals early humans developed advanced stone tool tech
Immigration agents may have breached 'protocol' in Minneapolis shooting: Trump aide
Winter storm kills dozens as cold lingers in central and eastern US
Türkiye, Nigeria launch drive to expand trade, investment and defence ties
Dollar struggles to recover from losses after Trump comments