POLITICS
3 MIN READ
Indian players who wore army caps 'politicising' cricket – Pakistan
Indian cricketers wore army camouflage-style caps in a lost game against Australia to show solidarity with Indian soldiers killed in disputed Kashmir. Pakistan says International Cricket Council must take action against violation of rules.
Indian players who wore army caps 'politicising' cricket – Pakistan
India's captain Virat Kohli (C) and his teammates wearing army caps walk onto the field during the third One-Day International at Jharkhand State Cricket Association Stadium, Ranchi, India on March 8, 2019. / Reuters
By Mazhar Ali
March 9, 2019

Pakistan has urged the International Cricket Council (ICC) to take action against Indian cricketers wearing army camouflage-type caps during an ODI against Australia as border tensions continue between the two nuclear-armed nations.

"The world saw that the Indian cricket team wore military caps instead of their own, did ICC not see this?," Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi was quoted by the local media as saying.

"We think that it is the ICC's responsibility to take notice of this without the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) bringing it up," he said.

Indian cricketers wore the military caps in solidarity with Indian paramilitary police killed in a militant attack in the India-administered Kashmir last month.

Pakistan's Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry also slammed the Indian team in a tweet, saying "it's just not Cricket." 

"And if the Indian team will not be stopped, Pak cricket team should wear black bands to remind The World about Indian atrocities in Kashmir," the minister said.

He urged the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to lodge a formal protest against India with ICC.

'A special cap'

RECOMMENDED

"It's a special cap," Indian captain Virat Kohli said before the third in a five-match one-day series with Australia. "This is to pay respect to the martyrs ... and their families."

He said all the players would donate their fees from the match to a national defence fund to help out the families of defence personnel who die on duty. 

Kohli also urged all Indians to contribute to the fund.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) posted a clip on Twitter of commentators for the match also wearing the caps, signing off the tweet with "#JaiHind", or "Hail India".

A Huffington Post opinion article called the Indian decision "a dangerous sign", adding, "never before has the team worn jingoistic symbols so overtly."

The BCCI has in recent days tried unsuccessfully to isolate Pakistan in the cricketing world. The ICC rejected India's calls to boycott games against Pakistan, whose prime minister is former cricketing hero Imran Khan.

But there are still calls within India for the national team to pull out of a World Cup match against Pakistan in June in England.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Germany backs nationwide Syrian government control of security forces
Europe, Canada and Japan condemn Israel’s demolition of UNRWA HQ in occupied East Jerusalem
Russia, Ukraine and US prepare for second round of peace talks in Abu Dhabi
Danish veterans slam US embassy for removing flags honouring fallen soldiers
Deutsche Bank offices searched over suspected money laundering linked to Abramovich
Two-year RSF siege leaves 1,300 malnutrition cases in Sudan's Kordofan city: medics
Israel carries out sweeping raids, arrests dozens in occupied West Bank
Greenland standoff serves as wake-up call for Europe: Macron
Maliki rejects 'blatant US interference' after Trump threatens to cut Iraq support
Foreign media group voices disappointment over Israeli court's fresh delay on Gaza media access
Türkiye arrests six for allegedly spying for Iran
Death toll reaches 50 in Indonesia landslide with dozens still missing
Russia and Ukraine report casualties in overnight air attacks
Israeli forces raid Syria's Quneitra countryside, detain civilian in latest sovereignty violation
US interest payments surpass defence spending as national debt hits $38.5 trillion