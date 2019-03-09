American sensation Mikaela Shiffrin won the slalom in Spindleruv Mlyn on Saturday to set a new record for most World Cup victories in a single season of 15.

The American, already assured of a third straight overall World Cup title, finished 0.85 sec ahead of the Swiss Wendy Holdener.

Swiss legend Vreni Schneider has won 14 races in 1988-89.

It was Holdener's 21st career podium in the discipline but the Swiss skier has yet to win a race.