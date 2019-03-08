Three months before beginning their defense of their Women's World Cup title, American players escalated their legal dispute with the US Soccer Federation over equal treatment and pay.

Players filed a federal discrimination lawsuit against the federation Friday, alleging ongoing "institutionalised gender discrimination" that includes unequal pay with their counterparts on the men's national team.

The women's team has often championed equal rights issues and sought more equitable pay during collective bargaining two years ago.

"I think a lot of people look to us and our team and the collective voice that we have and what we've stood for, for inspiration and for power, and as an ally in this broader fight for equality and human rights, really," said winger Megan Rapinoe, a co-captain and veteran of 149 international appearances.

"It is our duty"

The 28 members of the current women's player pool filed the lawsuit in US District Court in Los Angeles under the Equal Pay Act and Title VII of the Civil Rights Act. The lawsuit, which seeks class-action status, was filed on International Women's Day.

Players seek damages that include back pay.

"We believe it is our duty to be the role models that we've set out to be and fight to what we know we legally deserve," forward Christen Press told The Associated Press.

"And hopefully in that way it inspires women everywhere."

The US Women's National Team Players Association is not a party to the lawsuit but said in a statement it "supports the plaintiffs' goal of eliminating gender-based discrimination by USSF."

The USSF did not have an immediate comment.

The men's and women's US national teams have separate collective bargaining agreements, and their pay is structured differently. That means there is no dollar-to-dollar salary comparison.

The lawsuit claims that from March 2013 through Dec 31, 2016, when the previous collective bargaining agreement expired, players on the women's team could make a maximum salary of $72,000, plus bonuses for winning non-tournament games as well as World Cup appearances and victories, and for Olympic placement.

"A comparison of the WNT and MNT pay shows that if each team played 20 friendlies in a year and each team won all 20 friendlies, female WNT players would earn a maximum of $99,000 or $4,950 per game, while similarly situated male MNT players would earn an average of $263,320 or $13,166 per game against the various levels of competition they would face," the lawsuit says.

It concludes that a top-tier women's player would make only 38 percent of a similarly situated men's player.

Bonuses