Fans of the galaxy far, far away will be able to visit the new “Star Wars” sections at Walt Disney Co’s Disneyland starting on May 31 and at Walt Disney World beginning on August 29, the company announced on Thursday.

At Disneyland in Anaheim, California, guests will need a reservation to enter the 5.6 hectare section called “Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge” between opening day and June 23, in addition to a park admission ticket, Disney said in a statement. Details on how to obtain the free reservations will be released later.

Guests staying at one of the three Disneyland Resort hotels during those dates will receive one reservation per registered guest, the company said.

The reservation system is designed to manage the large crowds expected at what Disney calls its most ambitious expansion ever. The company did not set a reservation requirement for Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida.