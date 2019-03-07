Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed mediated between Kenya and Somalia to help them sort out their differences over the sea boundary and ownership of underwater resources in the Indian Ocean.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed described the dispute as an 'independent issue' and stressed upon the significance of strengthening the economies of the three countries.

Abiy Ahmed said the maritime row should not affect the infrastructure projects in the three countries, including a security transition programme in Mogadishu.

The two countries have however resumed diplomatic ties, asking their ambassadors to continue their duties.

Kenya expelled Somalia’s ambassador last month and recalled its envoy in Mogadishu. The move was justified by what Nairobi described as “urgent consultations” following reports that Somalia was selling off oil and gas blocks in the contested area.

Kenya has been avoiding taking the dispute to the International Court of Justice, asking Somalia to resolve it bilaterally. Nairobi even filed a preliminary objection to challenge the jurisdiction of the court. The ICJ however dismissed Kenya’s petition, ordering a full court hearing.

With Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed offering his mediation, Somalian and Ethiopian leadership discussed the matter "exclusively" on Wednesday.