Radio stations in Australia, Canada and New Zealand are refusing to play Michael Jackson's music in the wake of fresh allegations against him of child sex abuse.

The move comes after the broadcast of a US documentary "Leaving Neverland" that featured two men who claimed Jackson sexually abused them for years.

"In light of what is happening at the moment, SmoothFM is not currently playing any Michael Jackson songs," local media quoted Nova's programme director Paul Jackson as saying.

'Closely monitoring audience sentiment'

The documentary has not yet been broadcast in Australia. A second major Australian radio network, ARN, said it was "closely monitoring audience sentiment in relation to individual artists".

In New Zealand, the star's songs are now almost totally absent from the airwaves, after being pulled by the country's two biggest radio networks, MediaWorks and NZME.

The two companies between them dominate commercial radio.

"We aren't deciding whether Michael Jackson is guilty of paedophilia, we're just making sure our radio stations are going to play the music people want to hear," MediaWorks director of content, Leon Wratt, told Magic FM.

He said the decision was "a reflection of our audiences and their preferences".

NZME group director of entertainment, Dean Buchanan, confirmed Jackson's material was off the air, though he shied away from talk of a ban.

Meanwhile, public broadcaster Radio NZ said Jackson's songs did not feature on its playlists anyway.

Jackson's relationship with children

The HBO documentary, which aired in the United States on Sunday, has rekindled long-running questions about Jackson's relationship with children.

Two men, James Safechuck and Australian-born Wade Robson, say Jackson sexually abused them when they were aged 10 and seven.