LeBron James overtook Michael Jordan to move into fourth place on the NBA all-time scoring list Wednesday with a driving layup in the second quarter against visiting Denver.

The Los Angeles Lakers playmaker, who had matched the Chicago Bulls legend's career total of 32,292 with his first 12 points, made history on the layup with 5:38 remaining in the quarter and sank a free throw to complete a 3-point play.

During the next timeout, James went to the bench and buried his head in a towel, appearing to cry as he reflected upon the achievement of surpassing his boyhood idol.