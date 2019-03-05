POLITICS
Iraq's displaced families struggle without identity documents
Some families who fled war more than a year ago in Iraq are struggling to get proper identification after leaving important documents behind.
Hasan Sham camp for internally displaced people, on the road between Mosul and Erbil. It houses more than 200,000 displaced families from Mosul and the surrounding areas. / TRTWorld
March 5, 2019

It's been more than a year since the Iraqi government announced the defeat of Daesh in Mosul.

But the struggle is not over for many of the Iraqi families who live in camps set up for the displaced people.

Iraqi officials say there are about 200,000 people in 14 camps in northern Iraq. And many of them don't have their identity documents.

TRT World's Obaida Hitto has the story of people without documentation, trying to prove they are who they say they are.

SOURCE:TRT World
