In a Moscow theatre, an unusual adaptation of the British classic children’s book “Alice in Wonderland” has the audience erupting in laughter.

The musical sees Alice escaping from prison with the help of the White Rabbit and travelling through a Wonderland that turns out to be a lot like today’s Russia.

Nearly every scene is a parody of modern life in the country, from the Caterpillar demanding Alice hand over her identity papers to the Queen of Hearts imposing a ban on “everything”.

It is one of many bold performances staged in the Russian capital, where contemporary theatre with a political twist is booming despite a recent crackdown by the authorities.

“It’s hard to live in Russia if you have no sense of irony,” the musical’s director Maxim Didenko tells AFP.

“If you took everything seriously, you could go mad.”

Didenko has staged several surprising re-inventions of Russian and Soviet classics — many of them musicals that are elaborately costumed, humorous and often have political undertones.

Speaking in Moscow’s Taganka Theatre, he says the play — called “Run, Alice, Run” — was his reaction to the arrest of leading theatre and film director Kirill Serebrennikov, which shook Moscow’s theatre circles in August 2017.

Serebrennikov has since then been on trial accused of embezzling state funds. His supporters see the case as part of a growing clampdown on artistic freedom under President Vladimir Putin.

Courtroom drama

Siberian-born Didenko is one of many arts figures to attend the ongoing trial of Serebrennikov, whom he describes as a role model who “completely changed” Russian theatre.

He says that even the courtroom is a drama in itself.

“It’s also a kind of theatre. You leave your coat, take a seat and listen,” he says. “It’s like a performance.”

Didenko says that he strives for all his works to “reflect the reality” of today’s Russia.

But there are topics he steers clear of, such as religion, which he sees as “too sensitive” given Russia’s strict legislation on offending believers.

“I rely on my own internal compass, I hope that’s enough,” he says.

Boris Mezdrich knows the price that theatre directors can pay in Russia if authorities believe they go too far on stage.

In 2015, he was sacked from a state-funded theatre in Siberia’s Novosibirsk after Church officials complained that his interpretation of a Wagner opera was offensive.