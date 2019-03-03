POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Turkey's Kars emerging as popular winter destination
With its rooted history and ski resort, Kars province is fast becoming a popular spot for winter tourism.
Turkey's Kars emerging as popular winter destination
Turkish Industry and Technology Ministry invited international ambassadors to Kars, Turkey, March 2, 2019. / AA
By Ayşe Nur Dok
March 3, 2019

Turkey seeks to turn its eastern cities like Kars into winter destinations for tourists.

The Ministry of Industry and Technology invited international ambassadors from Ankara in the town of Sarikamis in Kars. 

Thirty-seven ambassadors came to Kars which lies on the ruins of the Silk Road, an ancient network of trade routes. 

"I've been fascinated by the wonderful archeological, historical sites, beautiful sceneries, powder snow. So far I think Japanese people, and Asian people are not charmed by the tourism here. I can tell with confidence, they should come here, winter time," said Japanese Ambassador to Turkey Akio Miyajima.

The Ministry for Tourism said last year, it hosted more than 40 million tourists. 

RECOMMENDED

"I was really struck by seeing the old Silk Road where ancient merchants were bringing goods and the size of the city that we can clearly imagine with the monuments that have been left. It was certainly a very important transit of goods in very ancient times," said Italian ambassador to Turkey Massimo Gaiani.

With one of the longest ski tracks in the world, Turkish authorities said over the next few years, cities like Kars are set to become winter destinations.

TRT World'sOmer Kablan has more.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Three arrested over deadly attack at amateur football game in Mexico’s Guanajuato
Melania Trump's documentary premieres at the Kennedy Center ahead of global release
US judge blocks Trump policy targeting lawful refugees in Minnesota
Explosions, gunfire rock Niger capital near international airport
Vietnam hails upgrade of diplomatic ties with EU as 'historical milestone'
Starmer, Xi meet in China for talks on trade, security
Lawmaker among 15 dead in Colombia passenger plane crash
Rubio outlines US plan to oversee Venezuela's oil revenue
Trump troop deployments in US cities cost nearly $500m in 2025
Gaza ceasefire's permanence requires full Israeli withdrawal, Palestine tells UNSC
US Fed resists Trump pressure, keeps interest rates unchanged
US lawmakers condemn attack on Ilhan Omar, blame Trump's 'hateful rhetoric'
No Trump reaction yet, but Bessent says EU 'funding war against themselves' with India trade deal
Germany backs nationwide Syrian government control of security forces
Iran's stability vital for regional security: Türkiye