SpaceX's new Dragon capsule successfully docked on the International Space Station on Sunday, NASA and SpaceX confirmed during a live broadcast of the mission.

"We can confirm hard capture is complete," NASA said.

The docking began at 1051 GMT, more than 400 km above the Earth's surface, north of New Zealand – and 27 hours after the capsule's launch on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from the Kennedy Space Center at Cape Canaveral in Florida.

The mission is a test launch and only has a dummy on board the capsule ahead of a manned flight scheduled for later this year.

Test flight