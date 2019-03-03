After World War II, Albania became a Stalinist state under Enver Hoxha, and remained in isolation until its transition to democracy after 1990.

During the 1970s, Hoxha started a bunker project as an effort to protect Albania from what it saw as the risk of foreign aggression.

Forty-seven years of communist rule ended with elections in 1992.

Today, thousands of bunkers have been destroyed to make way for new buildings and roads.