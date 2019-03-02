Roger Federer can win the 100th title of his career at the Dubai Championships on Saturday.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion will have to beat the rising star of tennis to do so.

Federer set up a title match against 20-year-old Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas by defeating Borna Coric 6-2, 6-2 in just 67 minutes in the semi-finals of the ATP event on Friday.

"I think it was important to mix it up, be solid, not give him too many chances and keep showing him it's going to be really difficult for him to win, " Federer said. "At the end, I actually played really good. I'm very pleased."

Second player to reach 100 tour-level titles

Federer, who is 37, is looking to become the second man in the professional era to reach 100 tour-level tournament titles, joining Jimmy Connors, who won 109. Seven of Federer's previous 99 wins have come in Dubai.