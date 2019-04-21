POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Felix Grossschartner wins Presidential Cycling Tour of Turkey
The 25-year old Austrian Felix Grossschartner, who rides for the Bora-Hansgrohe team, won the six-stage tour of nearly 1000 kilometres in the 55th Presidential Cycling Tour of Turkey.
Felix Grossschartner wins Presidential Cycling Tour of Turkey
Felix Grossschartner poses for a photo after winning the 55th Presidential Cycling Tour of Turkey. / AA
By Mazhar Ali
April 21, 2019

Felix Grossschartner of Bora-Hansgrohe team won 55th Presidential Cycling Tour of Turkey on Sunday.

Cyclists rode in the Eurasia tunnel connecting Asia to Europe beneath the Bosphorus Strait.

The 25-year old Austrian Grossschartner, who rides for the Bora-Hansgrohe team, has won the six-stage tour of nearly 1000 kilometres (621 miles).

Grossschartner topped the general classification with 24 hours 53 minutes 58 seconds, while Italian Valerio Conti from BAE Emirates team came in second and Eritrean Merhawi Kudus of Astana team took the third place.

Meanwhile, Caleb Ewan of Lotto Soudal team won last 172.4-kilometre-long (107-mile) stage in 4 hours 10 minutes and 41 seconds.

The 55th edition of the five-day presidential Tour of Turkey run through April 21, with 119 cyclists from 17 teams. The tour kicked off in Istanbul on Tuesday as part of the “UCI World Tour” calendar for the third time.

Organised by the Turkish Cycling Federation, the Presidential Cycling Tour of Turkey debuted in 1963 and became an international race two years later.

TRT World's Robin Adams reports from Istanbul.

RECOMMENDED

Stages of the 2019 tour:

April 16 – Istanbul-Tekirdag (156.7 km)

April 17 – Tekirdag-Eceabat (183.3 km)

April 18 – Canakkale-Edremit (122.6 km)

April 19 – Balikesir-Bursa (194.3 km)

April 20 – Bursa-Kartepe (164.1 km)

April 21 – Sakarya-Istanbul (172.4 km)

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Bangladesh faces ICC deadline over refusal to play T20 World Cup matches in India
EU states call to deploy anti-coercion 'bazooka' against US - here's what it means
UK, France mull social media bans for youth amid heating debate
Saudi Arabia welcomes ceasefire and YPG integration in Syria
5.7 magnitude earthquake strikes northwestern parts of Jammu and Kashmir, no damage reported
Syrian president postpones Germany visit amid security developments at home
Hackers target Iran state TV's satellite transmission to air message from exiled 'crown prince'
Trump's Greenland tariff threats sink US futures
Death toll in Spain train collision rises to 39
Japan's PM calls for snap election to seek stronger mandate
Impeachment complaint filed against Philippine President Marcos
India's central bank proposes linking BRICS' digital currencies
Russian drones target Odessa as winter strikes deepen Ukraine's crisis
Death toll rises to 14 in Pakistan shopping centre fire, dozens still missing
China's birthrate falls to lowest level since 1949