World number two Simona Halep said she has been forced to withdraw from the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart after suffering a hip injury in the Fed Cup over the weekend.

Halep sustained the injury in the Fed Cup semi-finals when she beat France's Caroline Garcia on Sunday. The win was in vain as France won the tie and advanced to the final.

"It was against Garcia in the first set, when I fell down," Halep told reporters on Tuesday. "I felt pain in the hip. If I'm not 100 percent I don't want to step on the court.

"I'm also exhausted mentally because I gave my everything in that tie but unfortunately we couldn't win. That's why I decided to pull out because I have to think about my health first.