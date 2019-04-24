French President Emmanuel Macron has been condemned by Libyan Prime Minister Fayez al Sarraj for his alleged support of renegade warlord Khalifa Haftar.

Sarraj, the leader of the UN-recognised government in Tripoli, spoke out after reports emerged of armed French intelligence operatives being denied entry into Tunisia from Libya, where they are believed to have been helping Haftar.

A once little known military officer, Haftar now threatens to overthrow Libya’s recognised government.

Backed by the UAE, Egypt, and Saudi Arabia, and with political support from Russia and the US, Haftar is on the edges of the Libyan capital but has so far been unable to dislodge the ruling Government of National Accord (GNA).

France denies it is backing one faction over the others and has provided coastguard vessels and other military support to the GNA.

However, Haftar receives disproportionate support from the French, and the scale of it has been enough to worry its neighbour and fellow EU member, Italy.

“In Libya, France has no interest in stabilising the situation, probably because it has oil interests that are opposed to those of Italy,” Italy’s Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini said.

Here are just a few examples demonstrating the scale of French involvement in Libya.

French Special Forces trained Haftar’s forces

Haftar’s forces have been accused of carrying out mass executions of prisoners, but that hasn’t stopped France from providing military support to the warlord.