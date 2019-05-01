Winter is coming.

The Game of Thrones TV series needs no introduction. Having established a reputation for compelling characters and shocking political twists, Westeros, the world in which the book and TV series takes place, is governed by the same rules as ours.

As different factions battle for the Iron Throne, they also struggle to secure the means to hold it. In the series, nobility and dreams are all very good, but political know-how and strong armies are just vital to survival and power.

The rules hold just as true in the mythical world of Westeros when it comes to military might. Many, including Brig Roly Walker, the British army’s head of strategy, have written about the principles of strategy shared by the series and the modern world even if there is a massive difference between fantasy and reality.

Also *spoiler alert* for those have not watched the show yet or are not up to speed with the latest season.

Here are the kingmakers of the series, and their modern counterparts.

Dragons — Fifth generation fighter jets

Although in the real world nuclear capabilities and superior air power help determine the winner in wars, the saying in Westeros is that armies win wars.

But Daenerys' dragons proved to be a game-changer. Throughout its history no forces in Westeros have been able to fend off rivals that employed the use of dragons in their conquests or battles.

Their biggest strength is mobility, allowing them to attack enemies with near impunity, and withdraw from risky situations.

From the dragon’s back, Daenerys has unmatched surveillance capacity and can communicate over longer distances with her allies. This makes for better coordinated campaigns and a whole other level of strategy.

Hence the modern day equivalent of a dragon could be considered the fifth generation fighter jets like the Lockheed Martin F-35, Russian Sukhoi Su-57, and Chinese Chengdu J-20 aircraft that very few forces in the world have in their possession.

Night King’s Ice Spear - Guided missile systems

In season seven’s final episode, Daenerys loses one of her dragons to the Night King.

The spears that we see carried by the Night King and his deputy White Walkers must have been meant for other ground targets such as giants and other wild beasts, almost like a ground-to-ground guided missile.

But the spear appeared very effective in the first encounter against the dragons which meant their role had now been diversified to act like a surface-to-air missile (SAM) system.

The Night King's spears were not the only air-defence systems faced by Daenerys' dragons.

Queen Cersei's Hand to the Queen, Qyburn also developed the scorpion, a balista, which was used by Bronn against Drogon. Even though the Drogon was shot by the spear it failed to put the dragon out of action.

Wildfire — Napalm or C4