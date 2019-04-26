Montenegro will have to play its next home game behind closed doors after England players were racially abused in a European Championship qualifier last month.

As well as ordering Montenegro to play without fans at the June 7 game against Kosovo, UEFA fined the country's soccer federation $22,000 on Friday.

The UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body announced Montenegro would also have to display a banner with the wording "#EqualGame" and the UEFA logo on it.

England players Raheem Sterling, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Danny Rose called for tough sanctions after they were abused during the match in Podgorica on March 25.

Rose was subjected to monkey chants and Sterling, scorer of England's final goal in the 5-1 win, was also targeted.