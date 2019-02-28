In between public speaking engagements and running a charitable foundation, South African Stacey Fru is working hard on her fourth and fifth books.

She wrote her first book, 'Smelly Cats', about two feline cousins, in 2015 and finished it before her parents realised what she was doing.

Next up for publication this year are "Where’s Tammy", about a girl who goes missing because of her father’s negligence, and "Tim's Answer", which looks at how African children are taught to believe all good things come from the West.

Stacey says her love for writing was inspired by children's books that she started reading at an early age.

"I thought the books I was reading were also made by the kids my age and I thought okay, I want to be like them and I want to write my own book, so I did," she told Reuters TV.

"... I knew ('Smelly Cats') was going to be a good story. So I didn't do any extra planning, I just started ...writing first day."

Artist-ambassador for Save the Children