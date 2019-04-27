Kevin Durant matched the most points scored in the first half of an NBA Playoff game, leading the visiting Golden State Warriors to a series-clinching 129-110 win against the Los Angeles Clippers in Game 6 of their Western Conference first-round matchup on Friday night.

Durant scored 38 of his playoff career-high 50 points in the first half, matching Charles Barkley, who scored 38 of his 56 points in the first half 25 years earlier to help the Phoenix Suns finish off a first-round sweep of the Warriors.

The Warriors advance to face the Houston Rockets, beginning on Sunday in Oakland.

Houston flew to the Bay Area on Friday in advance of the possible Sunday matchup.

Draymond Green had 16 points, 14 rebounds, and 10 assists, Stephen Curry scored 24 points and Andre Iguodala contributed 15 points off the bench for the Warriors, who won three road playoff games in the same series for the first time in franchise history.

Golden State clamped down on Los Angeles reserves Lou Williams and Montrezl Harrell, who came in leading the team in scoring during the series at 24.4 and 20 points, respectively. Williams scored eight points on 3-for-21 shooting, and Harrell was limited to 10 points.