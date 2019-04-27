POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Stade Rennes beat Paris St Germain on penalties to win French cup
Stade Rennes beat Ligue 1 champions Paris St Germain 6-5 on penalties following a 2-2 draw after extra time on Saturday to claim their third French Cup title.
Stade Rennes beat Paris St Germain on penalties to win French cup
occer Football - Coupe de France Final - Stade Rennes v Paris St Germain - Stade de France, Saint-Denis, France - April 27, 2019 Stade Rennes' Hatem Ben Arfa celebrates with the trophy and team mates after winning the Coupe de France. / Reuters
Abdulaziz Ahmet YASARAbdulaziz Ahmet YASAR
April 27, 2019

Stade Rennes rallied from two goals down to beat Ligue 1 champions Paris St Germain 6-5 on penalties after a 2-2 draw and claim the French Cup title on Saturday.

Thomas Tuchel's side, French Cup winners for the last four years, were 2-0 up after 35 minutes following goals by Dani Alves and Neymar, only for Presnel Kimpembe to score an own goal before Mexer equalised to send the game into extra time.

RECOMMENDED

PSG's France striker Kylian Mbappe was sent off two minutes before the end of the extra period, depriving his team of a key asset for the shootout.

Christopher Nkunku missed his spot-kick to hand Rennes their first Cup title since 1971, leaving PSG with only the Ligue 1 trophy at the end of a season in which they exited the Champions League at the last-16 stage and lost their League Cup crown.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Iran is 'ready' for 'fair, equitable nuclear deal': top diplomat
Chinese military holds 'combat readiness' drills in disputed South China Sea
US government temporarily shuts down
Venezuela’s acting president proposes sweeping amnesty for political prisoners
US Senate passes government funding package as shutdown set to take effect
US CENTCOM warns it won't 'tolerate unsafe' actions by Iran's Revolutionary Guard
Trump administration approves $6.67B arms sale to Israel amid heightened Middle East tensions
Anti-ICE protests sweep US cities as DOJ opens probe into Pretti killing
UN warns winter turning deadly in Gaza after claiming lives of 11 children
More than 200 killed in coltan mine collapse in eastern DRC
Israel bombs multiple sites in Lebanon amid fears of US attacks on Iran
How Biden admin diplomats in Israel blocked early warning of 'Apocalyptic Wasteland' in Gaza
Putin meets Iran's top security official as Trump steps up pressure on Tehran
Iran wants deal, US 'armada' bigger than Venezuela raid — Trump
UN appeals for urgent aid as severe floods uproot 100,000 in Mozambique