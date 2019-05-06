Calling for a military uprising, Guaido announced in a pre-recorded address on twitter that “the time is now”, yet the military did not respond as he may have hoped.

Guaido had attempted to take the people and government of Venezuela by surprise in his early morning attempt at what the Maduro government called a usurpation of power.

Hugo Chavez’s successor, Nicolas Maduro, remains in power and appeared in a television address flanked by the Minister of Defense, and the military - he does not appear to be out of favour as yet.

The image of Maduro with hundreds of soldiers - an indication that he still has support within the military - stands in stark contrast to the tens of soldiers that flanked Guaido.

The ensuing rebellion that erupted on the streets of Caracas left at least one person dead.

Speaking to The Guardian, David Smilde a Venezuela expert from the Washington Office on Latin America said: “Clearly this was a failure in the sense that this left the opposition weaker than they were before.”

Juan Guaido’s dramatic attempt to oust Maduro ended like so many others, in failure and with the US went going into recrimination mode; blaming mostly the Cubans and the Russians for frustrating Washington’s designs.

History weighs heavily on foreign policy in the US, in particular in Latin America, which the US considers its sphere of influence and domination. The US has intervened more than 41 times in Latin American countries, either directly or by supporting coups.

Interestingly, Venezuela is one of three Latin American countries not to have encountered a successful American intervention, but not out of lack of trying by Washington.