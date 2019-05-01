BIZTECH
3 MIN READ
In pictures: May Day marked with protest rallies
Trade union members and activists took to the streets in major world cities seeking better working conditions and higher wages.
In pictures: May Day marked with protest rallies
Riot police officers and protesters clash in the district of Montparnasse, prior to the start of May Day demonstrations, in Paris on May 1, 2019. / AFP
By Mazhar Ali
May 1, 2019

Thousands of trade union members and activists marked May Day on Wednesday by marching through major world cities and demanding better working conditions and expanding labour rights.

Here are the pictures from different parts of the world:

Thousands rallied for May Day in Paris, with a heady mix of labour unionists, "yellow vest" demonstrators and hardline troublemakers expected to turn out in a test for France's zero-tolerance policy on protest violence.

In Pakistan, thousands of labour union workers held demonstrations in several cities.

RECOMMENDED

Thousands of Philippine protesters marched in Labour Day rallies, torching a giant effigy of President Rodrigo Duterte as they attacked his economic policies' impact on the nation's poor.

Construction workers, bus drivers, freelance workers and domestic staff from the Philippines and Indonesia joined a Labour Day march through central Hong Kong.

The protesters marched from Victoria Park to the main government offices, some carrying banners reading "Maxed Out!"

Several thousand workers took part in a Labour Day march in Taiwan's capital Taipei, demanding better working conditions.

They carried banners and flags and called for more days off and higher overtime pay.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies, Reuters
Explore
Ali Shaath begins duties as head of Gaza administration committee, signs mission statement
Water cut in Syria's Raqqa after main pipeline blown up in YPG terror attack: report
Iraq takes full control of Ain al Asad airbase after US withdrawal: defence ministry
Pentagon puts 1,500 soldiers on alert for possible Minnesota deployment
Debris located in hunt for missing Indonesian surveillance plane carrying 11
US says killed al-Qaeda-linked leader tied to deadly ambush in Syria
Nigeria beat Egypt on penalties to take third place at AFCON
Europe pushes back hard against Trump’s Greenland tariff threats
EU and Mercosur seal landmark trade pact in defiant push against US protectionism
Trump threatens 8 European nations with tariffs over Greenland
Passenger aircraft missing in Indonesia with 11 on board, search underway
‘Greenland is not for sale’: Mass protests erupt in Denmark and Greenland over US threats
Egypt and Sudan welcome Trump’s offer to mediate the Nile dam dispute
Israel carries out new incursion into Daraa countryside in violation of Syria's sovereignty
Sisi welcomes Trump offer to mediate Nile dam dispute with Ethiopia