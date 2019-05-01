Thousands of trade union members and activists marked May Day on Wednesday by marching through major world cities and demanding better working conditions and expanding labour rights.

Here are the pictures from different parts of the world:

Thousands rallied for May Day in Paris, with a heady mix of labour unionists, "yellow vest" demonstrators and hardline troublemakers expected to turn out in a test for France's zero-tolerance policy on protest violence.

In Pakistan, thousands of labour union workers held demonstrations in several cities.