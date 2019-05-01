Caster Semenya has lost her appeal against rules designed to account for naturally high testosterone levels in some female runners.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport's panel of three judges gave a complex verdict and "dismissed both requests for arbitration" from Semenya and the governing body of track and field.

In a landmark judgment, the court says the IAAF's proposed rules on athletes with "differences of sex development (DSD)" are discriminatory.

TRT World'sJulia Lyubova reports.